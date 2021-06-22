Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,048 in the last 365 days.

Green Dog Dental Launches earCHEER - All Natural Dog Ear Cleanser & Wax Removal

earCHEER by Green Dog Dental

Introducing earCHEER by Green Dog Dental & Wellnesss

All Natural Essential Oil Ear Cleaner for Dogs Now Available Online

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Dog Dental & Wellness, a Los Angeles based veterinarian service and leader in dental services for pets, has added earCHEER to its line of all natural pet products. The newest addition, earCHEER, was the result of research by the founder of Green Dog Dental & Wellness, Dr. Ren Garcia, who is committed to creating awareness about all natural pet wellness products. earCHEER is the latest addition of products utilizing essential oils in pet wellness.

earCHEER uses the safest and most effective ingredients to create the best all-natural, ear cleaning formula. Essential oils of lavender and witch hazel gently sooth and loosen waxy build-up as well as preventing microbes from forming in pockets where fungus and yeast infections begin.

Dr. Garcia commented, “We are excited to expand our products to include a safe, all natural ear cleaning solution. I’m a big believer in the power of essential oils in pet wellness so this was a natural inclusion in the Green Dog product line. It is easy to overlook ear issues which can be quite annoying and sometimes painful for dogs. Regular ear maintenance can mitigate those issues.”
Some of the common clues that your dog has an ear problem are:

• Unpleasant ear odor
• Scratching and rubbing ears
• Sensitivity to touch
• Head shaking

These are just a few of the signs of discomfort your dog could be experiencing and should be addressed immediately. Regular ear cleaning can eliminate many of these issues.

The company is committed to providing a collection of products that are environmentally and animal considerate with no chemicals or additives that could have a negative impact on the long-term health of a pet. Combined with ongoing education regarding pet dental care, our goal is to make all natural products a standard part of pet care.

earCHEER from Green Dog Dental is now available for purchase online and Green Dog Dental clinics in Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood and Santa Monica, California.

Green Dog Dental & Wellness is a leader in promoting the evolving views on pet dental care with its California based collection of veterinarian offices which originated in Beverly Hills, CA in 2011. Founded by Dr. Ren Garcia, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the company is focused on integrating preventative dental care into mainstream pet treatments and services by providing education and innovative, organic dental care products. The company provides full veterinary services and has served over 10,000 patients in the Los Angeles area.

Learn more at www.greendogdental.com. For articles regarding pet health and wellness, Dr. Garcia welcomes opportunities for interviews and speaking engagements.

For questions, or additional information about future products, call 323-460-4545 or email Teresa@GreenDogDental.com

Teresa Holden
Green Dog Dental & Wellness
+1 323-460-4545
teresa@greendogdental.com

You just read:

Green Dog Dental Launches earCHEER - All Natural Dog Ear Cleanser & Wax Removal

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.