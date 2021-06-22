Green Dog Dental Launches earCHEER - All Natural Dog Ear Cleanser & Wax Removal
All Natural Essential Oil Ear Cleaner for Dogs Now Available OnlineLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Dog Dental & Wellness, a Los Angeles based veterinarian service and leader in dental services for pets, has added earCHEER to its line of all natural pet products. The newest addition, earCHEER, was the result of research by the founder of Green Dog Dental & Wellness, Dr. Ren Garcia, who is committed to creating awareness about all natural pet wellness products. earCHEER is the latest addition of products utilizing essential oils in pet wellness.
earCHEER uses the safest and most effective ingredients to create the best all-natural, ear cleaning formula. Essential oils of lavender and witch hazel gently sooth and loosen waxy build-up as well as preventing microbes from forming in pockets where fungus and yeast infections begin.
Dr. Garcia commented, “We are excited to expand our products to include a safe, all natural ear cleaning solution. I’m a big believer in the power of essential oils in pet wellness so this was a natural inclusion in the Green Dog product line. It is easy to overlook ear issues which can be quite annoying and sometimes painful for dogs. Regular ear maintenance can mitigate those issues.”
Some of the common clues that your dog has an ear problem are:
• Unpleasant ear odor
• Scratching and rubbing ears
• Sensitivity to touch
• Head shaking
These are just a few of the signs of discomfort your dog could be experiencing and should be addressed immediately. Regular ear cleaning can eliminate many of these issues.
The company is committed to providing a collection of products that are environmentally and animal considerate with no chemicals or additives that could have a negative impact on the long-term health of a pet. Combined with ongoing education regarding pet dental care, our goal is to make all natural products a standard part of pet care.
earCHEER from Green Dog Dental is now available for purchase online and Green Dog Dental clinics in Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood and Santa Monica, California.
Green Dog Dental & Wellness is a leader in promoting the evolving views on pet dental care with its California based collection of veterinarian offices which originated in Beverly Hills, CA in 2011. Founded by Dr. Ren Garcia, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the company is focused on integrating preventative dental care into mainstream pet treatments and services by providing education and innovative, organic dental care products. The company provides full veterinary services and has served over 10,000 patients in the Los Angeles area.
Learn more at www.greendogdental.com. For articles regarding pet health and wellness, Dr. Garcia welcomes opportunities for interviews and speaking engagements.
For questions, or additional information about future products, call 323-460-4545 or email Teresa@GreenDogDental.com
Teresa Holden
Green Dog Dental & Wellness
+1 323-460-4545
teresa@greendogdental.com