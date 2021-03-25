US-131 BR road and bridge work starts Monday in Constantine

Contact:

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAY: US-131 Business Route (BR)

CLOSEST CITY : Constantine

START DATE: Monday, March 29, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be repairing the US-131 BR bridge over the St. Joseph River. This $4.4 million investment includes bridge deck and superstructure repairs, water main and lighting replacements, riprap placement, and 2.2 miles of chip sealing from Spring Street to the southern juncture with US-131.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve bridge and road surfaces for motorists and extend the life of the bridge.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be open on the US-131 BR bridge with a temporary signal. There will be single-lane closures with traffic regulators during the chip sealing operations.