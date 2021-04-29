Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC Launches Monarch Funds

Monarch ETFs Provide Greater Accessibility for Investors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC (“Kingsview”) today announced the launch of the Monarch Funds, the firm's first three exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors greater accessibility to Kingsview's innovative investment approach.

"The Monarch Funds enable advisors and clients to access our historically significant and successful proprietary economic analysis on the business cycle, facilitating optimal portfolio positioning for a multitude of asset classes, including equities, fixed income and commodities," says Kingsview CIO Scott Martin.

The 3 ETF strategies launched as the Monarch Funds are the:

• Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (Symbol: MAMB)

• Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (Symbol: MBCC)

• Monarch ProCap ETF (Symbol: MPRO)

The Monarch Funds are passively indexed ETFs that seek to replicate custom indices also recently launched by Kingsview. The Monarch Funds trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

MAMB seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Kingsview Ambassador Income Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of an investable universe of fixed income securities of varying credit quality and duration, including corporate bonds, lower-quality bonds (known as "high yield" or "junk" bonds), treasury bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities and convertible bonds that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market. The Index has approximately 12 ETF constituents that are weighted differently throughout the phases of the economic cycle (i.e., expansion, peak, contraction, trough) in an effort to maximize risk-adjusted returns. The Index may have up to 12.5% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs.

MBCC seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Kingsview Blue Chips Core Index. The Index consists of established, well-recognized companies listed on the S&P 500 from a broad range of industries that demonstrate strength in the marketplace based on fundamental company data such as revenue, revenue growth, net income, and net income growth. Index constituents are determined by following Kingsview's proprietary rules-based methodology that scores this fundamental company data of the companies listed on the S&P 500 to determine approximately 24 of the highest-ranking companies.

MPRO seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Kingsview ProCap Index. The Index consists of fixed income and equity ETFs that provide broad exposure to the U.S. and global bond market and the S&P Global Industry Classification Standard ("GICS") sectors. The Index is comprised of 6-9 constituents, with fixed-income ETFs and equity ETFs collectively comprising at least 90% of the Index, with each being no less than 15% and no more than 75% of the Index. The equity allocation of the Index is further divided into sector allocations that represent the GICS sectors. The Index may have up to 10% in an alternative sleeve of instruments that could range from currency ETFs to commodity ETFs, such as gold.

"The launch of the Monarch Fund ETF series is another step through which Kingsview ensures our Partners and their clients have access to quality and cost-effective investment solutions," says Kingsview CEO Scott McGillivray. "Too often, the average investor is left with average solutions —but these three funds make some of Kingsview Investment Management's best thinking available to nearly all investors. Our mission, one that we work toward every day, is that of Elevating the Standard of Care. Today, with the launch of the Monarch Funds, Kingsview continues to deliver on that promise."

# # #

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners is a unique alternative in a crowded field of financial advisory offerings. The firm holds a simple belief that quality of service, knowledge of subject matter and fairness can all coalesce into a successful business. Dedication to their clients' welfare serves as a foundational trait, and one deeply entrenched within the cultural fabric of Kingsview. For many, the financial services industry has fallen dramatically short of meeting their needs, but Kingsview aims to do better and is dedicated to "Elevating the Standard of Care."

To achieve this mission, Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based, Registered Investment Advisor serving thousands of individual clients across the nation. Complementing the firm's advisory business is their full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance Services. Finally, Kingsview Partners works to ensure clients have access to high-value, low-cost, professionally managed investments via Kingsview Investment Management, a standalone asset manager providing investment portfolios to meet nearly any client need.

# # #

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Monarch Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained at www.monarchfunds.com or by calling 541-291-4405. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Monarch Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

The Funds are new with limited operating history. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Funds' net asset value and investment return will fluctuate based upon changes in the value of its portfolio securities. There is no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives, and an investment in the Funds is not by itself a complete or balanced investment program. For a complete description of the Funds' principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus and summary prospectus.

The Funds seek positive absolute returns. Fund holdings may fluctuate in value in response to individual companies' activities and general market and economic conditions. While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

4525-NLD-3/25/2021