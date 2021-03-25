2021 SPRING LOAD RESTRICTION - PRESS RELEASE #4

For immediate release: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Contact: Dan Varilek, 605-773-3571 or daniel.varilek@state.sd.us

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown below. Effective dates are included.

March 22, 2021 SD 1806 Jct. SD273 north to US83 138.45 to 180.05 41.6 6 Tons/Axle Pierre

March 22, 2021 SD 1806 Intersection west of the dam to Mission Ridge 193.83 to 221.05 27.2 7 Tons/Axle Pierre

March 22, 2021 SD 1804 Hughes/Sully County line to US212 265.48 to 303.3 37.8 7 Tons/Axle Pierre

March 22, 2021 SD 1804 US212 north 4.3 miles 307.66 to 311.97 4.3 7 Tons/Axle Pierre

March 23, 2021 SD 11 SD48 to Alcestor 23.46 to 34.50 11.0 8 Tons/Axle Mitchell

March 23, 2021 SD 40 Hayward to Cheyenne River 38.26 to 69.00 30.7 7 Tons/Axle Rapid City

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place.

For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571.

Find current restrictions at https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions or https://sd511.org/.

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically. To subscribe go to: https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you used originally.

