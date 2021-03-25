JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, presents Senate Concurrent Resolution 16 to the Senate Committee on Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics. The resolution urges the president to support the increased importation of oil from the Canadian oil sands and to approve the TC Energy Keystone XL pipeline.
Sen. Dave Schatz Discusses the Importance of Senate Concurrent Resolution 16
News Provided By
March 25, 2021, 16:16 GMT
