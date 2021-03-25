Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Japanese Beetle Informational Virtual Open House 3/25

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Invasive Insect Program will be hosting a Japanese beetle (JB) eradication virtual open house Thursday, March 25 from 6:00-8:00pm. The meeting is open to public comment and can be accessed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/utahagriculture.

For more information visit https://ag.utah.gov/jberadication/

–  –  –

Japanese Beetle Eradication Virtual Open House Agenda

6:00 pm Welcome 
Robert Hougaard, UDAF – Chair of the JB Decision and Action Committee
6:05 pm JB overview, history and eradication proposal 
UDAF Invasive Insect Program Staff
6:20 pm Chlorantraniliprole (Acelepryn®) Toxicology and Safety Presentation
Dr. Michael Wierda, Utah State University – Extension Pesticide Safety Education
6:30 pm Statements from Japanese Beetle Committee Members
Various organizations, individuals and stakeholders
        • Amanda F. Barth, M.S.: Rare Insect Conservation Coordinator, Utah Department of Natural Resources/ Utah State University 
        • Sharen Hauri: Urban Design Director, City of South Salt Lake
        • Jeff Rowley: Utah State Horticulture Association
        • Alan Davis: Utah Golf Course Superintendent Association
        • Bruce Cox: Davis County Parks and Recreation
        • Katie Wagner, Extension Associate Professor Utah State University Salt Lake County Extension
6:55 pm Economic impact analysis
S.J. Grundon and Hudson Schmucker (previously recorded) 
7:00 pm Resident and stakeholder questions
8:00 pm Meeting adjourned 

 

