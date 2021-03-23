Nominees announced for 3rd District Juvenile Court vacancy

March 23, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 23, 2021) — The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge James Michie, April 1, 2021.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Ricky Clark, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Monica Diaz, director, Utah Sentencing Commission; Dixie Jackson, attorney, Utah Office of Guardian ad Litem; Jojo Liu, director, Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives; Meghann Mills, attorney, Utah Office of Guardian ad Litem.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon April 2, 2021. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

