Gov. Cox signs four bills, vetoes three bills, and allows three bills to become law without his signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 460. Information on these bills can be found below.
Gov. Cox signed these four bills:
|HB 220
|Pretrial Detention Amendments. Schultz, M.
|HB 294
|Pandemic Emergency Powers Amendments. Ray, P
|SB 107
|In-person Instruction Prioritization. Weller, T.
|SB 195
|Emergency Response Amendments. Vickers, E.
Gov. Cox vetoed these three bills:
|HB 98
|Local Government Building Regulation Amendments. Ray, P.
|SB 39
|Hemp Regulation Amendments. Hinkins, D.
|SB 187
|Local Education Agency Policies Amendments. Winterton, R.
Gov. Cox allowed these three bills to become law without his signature:
|HB 197
|Voter Affiliation Amendments. Teuscher, J.
|SB 104
|Tax Levy for Animal Control. Weller, T
|SB 167
|Utah Film Economic Incentives. Winterton, R.
He previously signed these five bills. Due to a clerical error, they were not included in the signed bills:
|HB 44
|CCJJ Reporting Requirements. Miles, K.
|Signed 3/11/2021
|HB 81
|Mental Health Days for Students. Winder, M.
|Signed 3/11/2021
|HB 188
|State Stone Designation. Watkins, C.
|Signed 3/16/2021
|HB 256
|County Land Use and Development Amendments. Teuscher, J.
|Signed 3/16/2021
|SB 224
|Fund of Funds Amendments. Sandall, S.
|Signed 3/17/2021
