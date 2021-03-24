Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox signs four bills, vetoes three bills, and allows three bills to become law without his signature

March 24, 2021

Tags: Bills, Gov. Spencer Cox

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 460. Information on these bills can be found below. 

Gov. Cox signed these four bills:

HB 220  Pretrial Detention Amendments. Schultz, M.
HB 294 Pandemic Emergency Powers Amendments. Ray, P
SB 107  In-person Instruction Prioritization. Weller, T.
SB 195  Emergency Response Amendments. Vickers, E.

Gov. Cox vetoed these three bills:

HB 98  Local Government Building Regulation Amendments. Ray, P.
SB 39  Hemp Regulation Amendments. Hinkins, D.
SB 187  Local Education Agency Policies Amendments. Winterton, R.

Gov. Cox allowed these three bills to become law without his signature:

HB 197  Voter Affiliation Amendments. Teuscher, J.
SB 104  Tax Levy for Animal Control. Weller, T
SB 167  Utah Film Economic Incentives. Winterton, R.

He previously signed these five bills. Due to a clerical error, they were not included in the signed bills:

HB 44 CCJJ Reporting Requirements. Miles, K. Signed 3/11/2021
HB 81 Mental Health Days for Students. Winder, M. Signed 3/11/2021
HB 188 State Stone Designation. Watkins, C. Signed 3/16/2021
HB 256  County Land Use and Development Amendments. Teuscher, J. Signed 3/16/2021
SB 224  Fund of Funds Amendments. Sandall, S. Signed 3/17/2021

