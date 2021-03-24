Gov. Cox signs four bills, vetoes three bills, and allows three bills to become law without his signature

March 24, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (March 24, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 460. Information on these bills can be found below.

Gov. Cox signed these four bills:

Gov. Cox vetoed these three bills:

HB 98 Local Government Building Regulation Amendments. Ray, P. SB 39 Hemp Regulation Amendments. Hinkins, D. SB 187 Local Education Agency Policies Amendments. Winterton, R.

Gov. Cox allowed these three bills to become law without his signature:

HB 197 Voter Affiliation Amendments. Teuscher, J. SB 104 Tax Levy for Animal Control. Weller, T SB 167 Utah Film Economic Incentives. Winterton, R.

He previously signed these five bills. Due to a clerical error, they were not included in the signed bills:

HB 44 CCJJ Reporting Requirements. Miles, K. Signed 3/11/2021 HB 81 Mental Health Days for Students. Winder, M. Signed 3/11/2021 HB 188 State Stone Designation. Watkins, C. Signed 3/16/2021 HB 256 County Land Use and Development Amendments. Teuscher, J. Signed 3/16/2021 SB 224 Fund of Funds Amendments. Sandall, S. Signed 3/17/2021

