- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (March 14 - 20)

SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,403 for the week of March 14–20, 2021, with a total of $19,818,915 of benefits paid. There were 29,975 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Claims — March 14–20 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/14 to 3/20 2,696 371 336 Week Prior (3/7 to 3/13) 2,282 18.1% 433 -14.3% 428 -21.5% Continued Unemployment Claims — March 14–20 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 3/14 to 3/20 15,939 1,394 12,642 Week Prior (3/7 to 3/13) 17,044 -6.711% 1,363 2.3% 12,499 1.1% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to March 20, 2021 Current Week (3/14 - 3/20) Previous Week (3/7 - 3/13) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 3,403 3,143 1,131 330,103 68,575 37,669 Continued Claims 29,975 30,906 8,856 $661,811,429 $74,368,801 $135,096,566 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires Sept. 4, 2021) $946,041,435 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $77,129,010

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 13, 2021, was 2,330. A total of 2,001 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The federal unemployment stimulus benefits made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 have all been successfully implemented in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While these benefits are critical to those who find themselves unemployed through no fault of their own, active job search will continue to be a requirement to receive them and Utah’s strong economy offers many employment opportunities.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###