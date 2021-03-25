Astrodita - Blockbuster Astrology Dating App in 2021
Astrodita, the new dating app of 2021 is revolutionizing the online dating scene. Founded on a cutting-edge algorithm to match between 2 people 92% accuracy.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrodita, the new dating app of 2021 is revolutionizing the online dating scene. This new dating app is founded on a cutting-edge algorithm that is used in order to predict the compatibility between two people. Astrodita’s unique algorithm reaches up to 92% match accuracy, even before two individuals start chatting!
In late February 2021, the Astrodita app was launched in the United States and the U.K. In both countries, it has received enormous growth and popularity. Users are flocking to Astrodita on a daily basis, finding that Astrodita provides a real alternative to the current and traditional dating avenues. The app is now making headlines around the world.
The CEO of Astrodita says “Since the launch, we have witnessed great growth and thousands of chat conversations every day between users”. He continued to say “The plans for Astrodita in April 2021 are significant and they include launching on the Indian market. We have local partners on-board and are opening a new office in India. The Indian version will also be available in the Hindi language.”
Astrodita is a safe and secure platform and is only accepting verifiable users. Astrodita also enforces tight screening measures to make sure that all user information is protected and safe. The COO states “We want our app platform to provide a safe and enjoyable space for users, where they find true companionship within a protected arena”.
Astrodita is available on Google Play and App Store:
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.astrodita
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/astrodita/id1530319267
Website: https://astrodita.com/ to download directly.
PR Officer:
Rebecca Beris
+972 54-950-1663
info@astrodita.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/AstroditaDating
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/astrodita_app/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AstroditaDating
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/astrodita/
