Astrodita Launches A New Astrology Dating App With A Revolutionary Algorithm. Available on App Store & Google Play

Astrodita is a revolutionary dating application. Astrodita has developed a first of its kind, matching algorithm. This algorithm offers over 75% accuracy.UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrodita is a revolutionary dating application. Astrodita has developed a first of its kind, matching algorithm. This algorithm offers over 75% accuracy for a match because the other % is free will. It is based on an astrological and character trait profiling index, developed by top astrologists around the world. This application comes to you after two years of research and development.
Astrodita makes finding a match easy. You don’t need to answer a vast array of questions. All you need to do is simply provide your date of birth, time of birth, and location of birth. And, then you will be presented with matches. These matches consider the 7 core traits that are important for us all. For example, sexual compatibility, communication, personal strives, and common interests. Other astrological apps base their findings solely on the birthday of the user (i.e. on only one planet out of 10). Our astrological algorithm is based on a complete birth chart (Horoscope).
The marketing manager of Astrodita dating notes that “Our research shows that some users prefer more communication, while others may prioritize sexuality.” That is why Astrodita provides a heart system. This heart system shows you all the 7 traits ranked from 1 to 5 hearts (where 5 is the highest match). All traits are described in this specific match. This gives the user an advantage as they can see before they even meet their match if they are compatible in the areas they value.
Astrodita’s app is revolutionary as it not only takes astrology into account but also incorporates the algorithm used by its competitors. As there are two algorithms running simultaneously (the known and the astrological) you will be able to see your most suitable match from many different perspectives.
Astrodita is at the forefront of dating applications, in terms of technology and match capability, due to its cutting-edge algorithm.
The CEO of Astrodita announces that “Astrodita’s mission is to connect people in a fun and spiritual way. We provide a platform that is based on scientific merit and ancient ways, which are very much current today.
Astrodita has cutting-edge features that are suitable for astrology enthusiasts and even those who wish to try astrology for the first time. It also retains traditional dating application characteristics, such as hobbies, lifestyle, and entertainment.
Astrodita recommends their Astrology dating app to anyone looking to find their perfect match. If you are truly looking for the right person, Astrodita is your foolproof dating app. Astrodita is not only a fun place to meet new matches but is a place to find a match according to traditional values steeped in ancient history. These values are thousands of years old and are followed by 100s of millions of people worldwide.
Astrodita is available on Google Play and App Store:
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.astrodita
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/astrodita/id1530319267
Website: https://astrodita.com/ to download directly.
Rebecca Beris
Astrodita
+972 54-950-1663
info@astrodita.com
