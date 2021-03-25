Dime Bags To Give Away $5,000 Trip and Concert Package for 420

Dime Bags Satsang Collab Backpack Giveaway Satsang front man Drew McManus, lead singer Dime Bags Logo | Dime Bags

Win a Trip for 2 - Satsang Concert Tickets, Exclusive Dime Bags, and More

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dime Bags® is thrilled to announce their 420 Giveaway which includes a vacation trip to Denver, CO, a meet and greet concert experience with soulful band Satsang, and the collection set of Dime Bags and Satsang’s collab bags. The industry leader in eco-friendly hemp bags will open the contest to fans across America and details on how to win will be announced in early April 2021.

The first prize winner will be able to share their winnings with a friend of their choosing. The deluxe 420 giveaway is valued at over $5,000 and includes:

-A round trip flight to Denver from anywhere in the US

-A 2-night hotel stay in the Denver area

-A Satsang concert in Fall 2021 (date subject to change)

-A private tour of Dime Bags headquarters in Colorado Springs

-2 new Dime Bags Limited Edition Satsang collab backpacks and fanny packs

The bags are made with the Dime Bag’s iconic, eco-friendly hempster blend. The top 5 second-place winners will still score some dope prizes as well; they will win a collab bag and patch, Satsang’s newest album, a signed poster, and T-shirt.

“We’re super excited about this 420 Giveaway with Dime Bags,” stated lead singer of Satsang, Drew McManus. “Providing a one-of-a-kind experience for two fans out there, after concert venues begin opening back up, is the positivity we want to see in the world right now. We’re also thrilled to have sustainably made collab Dime Bags to offer our fans, as we believe their brand and our fans have very similar values when it comes to being friends to the earth.”

“After live music venues shut down last year we wanted to give our fans something to truly celebrate this year,” stated Dime Bags CEO and President, Timothy Felkner.

“We are excited to have teamed up with a band we love and give our fans an experience they’ll never forget!”

The winner of the deluxe 420 package giveaway will be announced on Wednesday, April 21st, after the contest ends at midnight MT, April 20th. Dime Bags will reach out to the biggest fan who accomplished all the requirements for the giveaway rules and then congratulate them across Dime Bags’ social media profiles.

If you’d like to be notified about the rules of the giveaway and when it is available to enter, be sure to sign up for text subscriptions with Dime Bags or subscribe to their newsletter.