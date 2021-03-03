Dime Bags® Releases Limited Edition Series with Technicolor Artist Ellie Paisley

Limited Edition Dime Bags Ellie Paisley Collab Hot Box Artist Ellie Paisley with Dime Bags Hot Box Dime Bags Logo | Dime Bags

Artwork Adorned in Exclusive Hemp Bags, Pins, & Patches

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leader in eco-friendly hemp bags, Dime Bags®, recently collaborated with Ellie Paisley, a Technicolor Artist known for her use of colorful palettes, pro-cannabis support, and creating art programs across the nation. Dime Bags’ Ellie Paisley line consists of two bags, four pins, and four patches, which are crafted with her inspiring style, lively colors, and beautiful artwork. The limited-edition line has only 420 bags in existence and launches on Monday, March 08, 2021, at DimeBags.com to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Paisley is well known for her use of vibrant colors, finding inspiration while listening to live music, and empowering the feminine body in her artwork. She has been working within the cannabis movement since 2011, when she became one of the youngest volunteers within NORML to start their own chapter. It was an easy decision for Dime Bags, the nation’s leader in high-quality hemp-designed bags, to work with a woman of her talent and mindset. With so many values in common, Dime Bags and Paisley were able to design the most unique, feminine products to hit the brand yet.

“I wanted to create something that would easily speak to both Dime Bags and my own followers,” stated Paisley on the collaboration. “Crafting an interior lining print that used my illustrious technicolor paisley, vibrant flowers and hearts, colorful little honeybees, and my now-iconic ‘Eyenapple’ was not only fun to do but exhilarating to see in Dime Bags popular Hot Box.”

The Dime Bags Ellie Paisley Collaboration is offered in two Hot Box colors, the ever-popular yellow and exclusive to the collection, magenta, made in Dime Bags’ Hempster material. The collection also features four pins, that are uniquely larger than most pins; featuring the BEEautiful queen honey bee, melting rainbow Heart, a Fangled Flower, and the Eyenapple. The same designs will also be featured on Dime Bags’ removable, customizable label patches that are offered on each Dime Bag design.

