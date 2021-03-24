3/24/2021

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from Senate Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1598. The legislation, one of the CFO’s top priorities during the 2021 legislative session, aims to safeguard Floridians from unnecessary fees, aids in the fight against fraud and scams and protects our insurance markets from being overrun with unwarranted litigation. Earlier this month, the CFO highlighted his Consumer Protection bill, which builds on his continued fight for vital consumer protections for Floridians. Senate Bill 1598 moves next to Appropriations.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I have been steadfast every year in my commitment to fighting for critical safeguards for Florida consumers. It’s my mission to further empower Florida consumers and stop bad actors from coming between you and your insurance claim. This good bill ensures Floridians are better informed on their rights as consumers, reduces unnecessary fees and helps protect Floridians from costly financial schemes. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing consumer protection is more important than ever as families continue to recover. I appreciate President Simpson, Chair Ben Albritton and Senator Gruters for continuing to step up for Florida consumers.” ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).