JSMT Media Passes 100 Five-Star Reviews on Google

KEYPORT, NJ, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSMT Media, a New Jersey-based web design and digital marketing company, has reached a significant milestone: over one hundred five-star reviews on Google.

Founded by Justin Sensenbach and Mike Tedesco in 2014, JSMT Media is an in-house team specializing in web design and digital marketing, including search engine optimization and Google Ads management.

For the team at JSMT Media, passing one hundred Google reviews is a validation of their hard work and dedication to customer service. “We are proud of this achievement because we’ve built our relationships with our clients over the last five years and our commitment to quality has not wavered in that time,” said Tedesco. “Our goal has always been to give our clients the type of service we would want to receive.”

Justin Sensenbach
JSMT Media
+1 908-461-1291
support@jsmtmedia.com

