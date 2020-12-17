JSMT Media Announces Move To Downtown Keyport, NJ Office
Top rated NJ web design and digital marketing company participated in Keyport ribbon cutting ceremony.KEYPORT, NJ, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSMT Media, a top rated web design and digital marketing agency, is excited to announce it has moved its headquarters to downtown Keyport, New Jersey.
Originally based out of a small one-room downtown Red Bank office, and later Tinton Falls, JSMT is moving into a larger space to accommodate for the rising headcount of inhouse team members. On Saturday, November 21, 2020, JSMT celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Mayor of Keyport and the local business cooperative at their new office building located at 92 W Front St. Keyport, NJ 07735.
“I’m so proud of what the entire team at JSMT Media has been able to accomplish” says Mike Tedesco, JSMT Media’s Chief Technical Officer and Co-Owner. “I think what we have been able to grow has wildy exceeded our original expectations. When I partnered with Justin in 2014, we saw a need in the market, and a dedication to high quality service and hard work has carried us a very long way.”
About JSMT Media
JSMT Media is one of the top rated web design and digital marketing agencies in the state of New Jersey. Since its inception in 2014, JSMT has worked with hundreds of businesses across a variety of industries to reach their digital marketing goals.
Justin Sensenbach
JSMT Media
+1 908-461-1291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook