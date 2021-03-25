Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., Releases Shareholder Update
Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRLF)ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., (OTC PINK:GRLF) is pleased to update its shareholders on recent events as it pertains to its efforts to be fully compliant with OTC Markets. The company in its efforts to update its shareholders and to become current with its financial reporting requirements, has recently accomplished the following items:
• Filed its Annual Report with the State of Florida
• Recently applied to OTC Markets and such application was accepted.
We will be working on the next steps to bring the company current with its filings by engaging an accounting firm to bring forward our financials and an attorney to provide an attorney opinion letter on behalf of the Company.
We will update our shareholders and the general investing public as events unfold.
About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.
Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. provides services and products to the legal marijuana industry. It operates MJ-Xchange, a social media Website with features, such as forums, personal pages, investment tools, chat rooms, music, videos, games, and others. The company also offers 420 Concept, an online warehouse featuring a selection of products, including water pipes, vaporizers, grinders, scales, and others. In addition, it provides payment processing solutions for the marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Coast Mining Corp. and changed its name to Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. in March 2015. Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.
Joseph Canouse
Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.
+1 404-444-7855
email us here