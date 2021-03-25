Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The Europe data center market size to be valued at USD 52 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2026.

The Europe data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The COVID-19 impact was higher in Europe, especially among countries such as the UK, Italy, and Spain. This resulted in supply chain disruptions during Q1 and Q2 2020, with market recovery in Q3 and Q4 2020.

2. Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the total investments in the Europe market in 2020. Netherlands contributed to over 20% investments received in the Western Europe data center market.

3. The implementation of GDPR has led to higher demand for data center development among cloud and colocation service providers. Many countries within Europe are framing regulations for the storage and processing of consumer data.

4. The PUE of most upcoming facilities in Europe will be lower than 1.4 through the adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure solutions.

5. Almost all European countries will facilitate the use of free cooling for over 5,000 hours in a year, including the use of innovative techniques such as ice and snow in cooling.

6. Iceland will be a sought-after location for bitcoin mining operations within Europe, with investments from cryptocurrency companies such as Moonlite and USI-Tech in the coming years.

7. The Central & Eastern European market has become a center for gaming developers and software development houses.

8. District heating has been widely adopted in the Europe data center market, especially in Western European countries such as Netherlands and Switzerland, as well as countries within Nordics, such as Sweden and Denmark.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 22 IT infrastructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 20 construction contractors, and 26 data center investors

Europe Data Center Market – Segmentation

• Enterprises are shifting to high-performance and capacity-intensive infrastructure. The high consumption of internet-based services is expected to drive the IT infrastructure market. The COVID-19 pandemic fueled infrastructure adoption among internet-related service providers in Q1 and Q2 2020. Hyperscale operators procured ODM infrastructure, which grew by over 10% across Europe in 2020.

• The server infrastructure market has witnessed strong growth over the last two years. Server systems based on x86 architecture dominated the Europe data center market share with over 85% in 2020. Most modern operators adopt the server infrastructure that matches workload requirements.

• Several facilities have adopted flexible designs to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generators. The market share of metered and monitored rack PDU solutions has observed a remarkable increase in Western Europe. In the Nordic region, the deployment of hyperscale facilities is likely to fuel the procurement of 48V DC UPS systems. Most facilities in the region are powered by renewable energy with grid stability of over 95%.

Europe Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

• Evaporative Coolers & Economizers

• Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Europe Data Center Market by General Construction

• Core and Shell Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Engineering and Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS

Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Europe Data Center Market – Dynamics

About 25 European cloud and data center operators, which include AWS, Google, Equinix, Interxion, OVHCloud, Scaleway, Aruba, and others, and 17 industry associations have signed an agreement to make their data center carbon neutral by 2030, which include powering the facilities through 100% renewable energy. According to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, 75% of the power supplied to data centers in Europe will be supplied through renewable energy or carbon-free energy by December 31, 2025, and the objective is to reach 100% by December 31, 2030. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are the major investors in renewable energy initiatives. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty (InterXion), Aruba, and QTS.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Innovative UPS Battery Technology

• Increased Adoption of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

• COVID-19 Enhances Data Center Demand

• Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Investments

Europe Data Center Market – Geography

In 2020, the Western European data center market witnessed investments in 80 projects, among which 20 projects became operational as of Q3 2020. The remaining 60 projects are still under development and expected to be operational by Q2 2021. The data center market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from both global and colocation service providers. The market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with the heightened interest shown towards the digital transformation of businesses by adopting solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. The demand for smart devices, coupled with growing internet penetration, will also fuel the growth of data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions. This is aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.

Europe Data Center Market by Geography

• Europe

o Western Europe

 UK

 Germany

 Netherlands

 France

 Ireland

 Belgium

 Switzerland

 Luxembourg

 Other Countries

o Nordic

 Denmark

 Norway

 Sweden

 Finland & Iceland

o Central and Eastern Europe

 Russia and the Czech Republic

 Poland & Austria

 Other Countries

