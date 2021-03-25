Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Live Taping of Comedians from the Carolinas

Underground Comics of the Carolinas

ROEBUCK, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By audience requests the spin-off of Underground Comics of Atlanta comes to South Carolina on 3/26 and the show begins at 7PM this Friday.

Clyde Vision Films is hosting a virtual and limited in-person comedy show at Good Times Event Center in Roebuck, South Carolina on Friday, March 26, 2021. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.

This event is hosted by Byron Lyles and Cuzzin’ Clyde. Online streaming tickets are $10. Advance couple tickets are $20 and individual tickets are $15. Tickets are $25 at the door. Tickets are available here.

The show will be directed by Jeral Clyde II and will be distributed across streaming platforms in the coming weeks.

Media passes are available to media professionals. Email hello@kissesfromthemrs.com by March 25, 2021. There will be a media check-in the day of the event. Special seating will be provided for those with media passes as well.

Keana Martin-Sanders
Kisses From the Mrs. PR
+1 678-379-3195
Hello@kissesfromthemrs.com

