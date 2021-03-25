Susan Lauten of Pet Nutrition Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We want our pets to live as long as possible. The best way to ensure that is for them to be as healthy as possible.

Appropriate nutrition plays an important role in a long, healthy, life for your dog or cat. In fact, research shows that proper commercial food nutrition can increase the average life span of a dog up to two years.

Susan Lauten is the founder of Pet Nutrition Consulting, where she offers compassionate, evidence-based nutrition advice to pet owners to help achieve optimal nutrition for dogs and cats for their pets.

Through custom-tailored nutrition analysis of your pet’s current feeding program, Susan can formulate diets for healthy dogs and cats, as well as sick dogs and cats who need a prescription diet.

There's an awful lot of people who think of their pets as family members. I know I do. My pets are my family, my children,” says Susan. “My goal is help pets have a better life.”

How long have dogs eaten dog food? It’s probably a question you’ve never considered. Dog food actually only dates back to World War II to conserve resources, and kibble was originally meant for both dogs and cats. Eighty years later, dogs are still eating dog food.

“The problem with kibble is that the quality of the ingredients is inferior,” explains Susan. “It’s heated to temperatures in excess of 500 degrees, creating molecules that are not in the original food.” Studies suggest this poor diet is tied to cancer and other diseases.

Susan’s dogs eat home-cooked food: beef or chicken, frozen vegetables, oatmeal, vitamins and minerals.

“Dogs used to live to 20 and 21, but they don't live that long anymore, do they?” says Susan. “When they ate off the table, they lived longer.”

And because most veterinarians lack a thorough background in nutrition, Pet Nutrition Consulting also works with veterinarians to provide optimal nutrition to address your pet family’s health problems.

“Visiting the veterinarian is stressful. It's stressful for your pet. They don't know where they're going. So let’s reduce those visits,” says Susan. “I love what I do, and I'm blessed to be able to do it.”

