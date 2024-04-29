Elizabeth Suárez of Negotiation Unleashed to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Suarez is an expert in leadership and negotiation. You might not immediately connect with what that (or her business name) means. Negotiation is not about sales, but rather asking for what one deserves—whether it is higher compensation, a different grade of position, or “a seat at the big table.” The name Negotiation Unleashed is also connected to services for conflict resolution, motivational leadership, skills development, and other aspects of unifying and fortifying one’s workforce.

Elizabeth’s first degree was in Chemical Engineering, and she has more than two decades of experience in corporate America, during which she consistently rose up the ladder, and had increased involvement in business development She was disappointed in the me, myself and I attitude that she came across in managerial circles, as well as the pattern of mergers and acquisitions in certain industries, such as Telecommunications. She wanted to do something that suited her talents and allowed her to spend more quality time with the family. Elizabeth also wanted to help fill the gap she noticed in Corporate America, when it came to middle to upper management, women, and particularly Latina professionals. So, she formed Negotiation Unleashed, and its parent company. A quick look at the client names (such as Capital One and Pfizer) on her website pages and you will realize just how great of a success this coaching and consulting firm has become.

Elizabeth underwent additional training to make her ideal business happen. That Included an MBA from The Wharton School of Business and coursework at the Center for Creative Leadership. She has become a recognized influence in taking charge of one’s professional trajectory, as well as a popular speaker, podcaster and the author of the book The Art of Getting Everything: How to Negotiate for What you Want and More.

“Getting your leadership career moving is a lot like building a home. You need to create a solid plan. Gather the right materials. Decide how you want things to look, and where they should go. And then ensure all the plans are executed in a timely and steady manner.”

In addition to that analogy, Elizabeth says people looking to move ahead will often say something abstract like I want to work for Amazon, or I’m looking for a position with influence. She will walk them through exploration of their real wants, skills and strengths, and help facilitate the job seeking and negotiation process.

Elizabeth identifies herself as a leadership strategist and welcomes inquiries related to all types of problem solving and crisis management, both at the individual and corporate levels. In a volatile and recessive climate like we have currently, her wise input is more crucial than ever.

