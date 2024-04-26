Jeffrey Yarvis of Victory Leadership Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the big concerns about serving in the military, besides the physical injuries, are the mental and emotional injuries – what one cannot see. Our guest has focused his military career in working with trauma, along with a desire for social justice. Currently, as a civilian, he has become a unique type of coach. This is the story of Jeffrey Yarvis.

Jeffrey Yarvis is the CEO of Victory Leadership Consulting, where he offers coaching services to health professionals of all kinds. Much of his experience can be attributed to the thirty-four years that he spent in the Army.

Throughout Jeffrey’s career in the Army, he has earned many credentials including a doctorate (PhD) and licensed clinical social worker (LCSW). “The Army cultivates leadership,” he explains. “I also like to learn.” With these credentials, he served as a social worker, helping those dealing with trauma, whether in the service or having endured it as a civilian before enlisting. His career is characterized by many firsts, all with an unwavering commitment to social justice. “It’s not a vocation, it’s a personal mandate,” Jeffrey declares.

For instance, he established the first “gay safe zone” for the LGBT community during the era of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. This was one of the contributing factors in the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. In addition, was the first officer to develop military curriculum on Combat Stress Control, Suicide Prevention, Harm Reduction, and Cross-cultural Communication which is still utilized to this day to prevent battle fatigue and promote resiliency. He also was deployed to Iraq in 2005 as the first military social worker to become a civil affairs officer. After thirty-four years, he retired with the rank of colonel. His work was not done as he pursued a new venture.

As the CEO of Victory Leadership Consulting, Jeffrey is as a Service Connected-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. He primarily offers executive coaching and leadership consulting to hospital executives, especially in the Veteran’s Administration. In addition, he offers coaching to anyone that works in the medical profession.

In addition to Victory Leadership Consulting, Jeffrey also teaches social work full-time at Tulane University in New Orleans. He also teaches part time at Fordham University in New York.

Jeffrey has won numerous awards throughout his military career including The Bronze Star. He was also twice named Professor of the Year at Tulane University and at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Recently, related to his coaching and humanitarian advocacy efforts, he won an award from the National Association of Social Workers for being a pioneer in social work.

He is most proud of the fact that he has affected the lives of so many people in a positive way.

“I want to continue this journey with coaching and perfect my craft,” expresses Jeffrey. “I would also like to remain a professor for as long as possible. My goal is to cultivate the next generation of social justice warriors.”

“There are a lot of people who suffer with psychological traumas,” concludes Jeffrey. “You may not know that it’s even happening. I want to give a voice to that confusion. I hope that these people heal. There is a need for compassion. There are people like me who can help.”

https://victoryleadershipconsulting.com/