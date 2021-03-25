700 Club features Film Director Jeral Clyde II
From Section 8 to Burbank
If you become valuable to the world, the world will pay you to be yourself.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Director and Author Jeral Clyde’s new devotional, “You May Be, but God Is” is being featured on the 700 Club.
— Dr. Myles Munroe
The episode will be premiering on FREEFORM at 10AM on the 25th of March, 2021.
The devotional contains 365 inspirational messages. Jeral Clyde and his wife, Elizabeth Clyde run various family companies together. This husband and wife team will be going on a speaking tour during the months of April and May promoting his devotional as well as other future endeavors.
To request an interview with the author simply email Keana Martin-Sanders at hello@kissesfromthemrs.com.
Keana Martin-Sanders
Kisses From the Mrs. PR
+1 678-379-3195
Hello@kissesfromthemrs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
You May Be, but God Is Short Film