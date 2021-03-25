Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
700 Club features Film Director Jeral Clyde II

From Section 8 to Burbank

If you become valuable to the world, the world will pay you to be yourself.”
— Dr. Myles Munroe
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Director and Author Jeral Clyde’s new devotional, “You May Be, but God Is” is being featured on the 700 Club.

The episode will be premiering on FREEFORM at 10AM on the 25th of March, 2021.

The devotional contains 365 inspirational messages. Jeral Clyde and his wife, Elizabeth Clyde run various family companies together. This husband and wife team will be going on a speaking tour during the months of April and May promoting his devotional as well as other future endeavors.

To request an interview with the author simply email Keana Martin-Sanders at hello@kissesfromthemrs.com.

Keana Martin-Sanders
Kisses From the Mrs. PR
+1 678-379-3195
Hello@kissesfromthemrs.com
You May Be, but God Is Short Film

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry


