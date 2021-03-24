Mayor Bowser Hosts Annual March Madness

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio hosted the seventh annual March Madness, a special preview of new and upcoming development projects that will provide more quality affordable housing, support for local businesses, and other resources for District residents. This year’s theme was HOPE – Housing, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Equity – and featured the announcement of exciting retail and residential milestones at St. Elizabeths in Ward 8 and Skyland Town Center in Ward 7, the 2021 Great Streets Grantees, the expansion of the Landed homebuying program for DC Government employees, and a partnership with WeWork to support a safe and flexible return to work.

“DC residents and businesses have sacrificed so much over the past year, but I am confident that we will come back strong and today we highlighted the types of investments and collaboration that will lead our recovery efforts,” said Mayor Bowser. “These projects are about supporting local businesses, delivering the resources and amenities Washingtonians need, and building strong, healthy communities across all eight wards.”

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced four upcoming EquityRFP development opportunities:

Parcels 7, 8, & 9 in Ward 8 on the campus of St. Elizabeths East, which includes a collaboration with the Department of General Services (DGS) to provide approximately 200,000 SF of District tenancy to support the Mayor’s East of the River Leasing Strategy.

1234 Good Hope in Ward 8, which includes parcels on both Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE and Good Hope Road SE in Historic Anacostia.

L Street NW & New Jersey Avenue NW in Ward 6, which will be a Faith-Based Housing Initiative in partnership with the adjacent Southern Baptist Church.

Engine Company 12, 501 Rhode Island Ave, NE in Ward 5, for the redevelopment of a fire station and parking lot.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced eight upcoming development opportunities through its Property Acquisition and Disposition Division (PADD):

58th & Dix St NE in the Deanwood neighborhood of Ward 7.

1444-1454 Alabama Avenue SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8.

202 36th Street SE in the Fort Dupont Park neighborhood of Ward 7.

4244 6th Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8.

4324, 4326, and 4338 Halley Terrace SE in the Bellevue neighborhood of Ward 8.

905 R Street NW in the Old City I neighborhood of Ward 6.

1106 3rd Street NE in the Old City II neighborhood of Ward 6.

1325 Montello Avenue, NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood of Ward 5.

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced three upcoming development opportunities:

Walter Reed Aquatic Center in the Shepherd Park neighborhood of Ward 4.

Ft. Dupont Ice Arena in the Ft. Dupont Park neighborhood of Ward 7.

Anacostia Recreation Center in the Anacostia neighborhood of Ward 8.

DGS announced a leasing opportunity for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) and three upcoming infrastructure opportunities:

Lewis Crowe Park Interim Use at Crummel in Ward 5.

Aiton Elementary School in Ward 7.

13th Street Development at St Elizabeths in Ward 8.

The District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) announced an upcoming master planning opportunity, an upcoming commercial real estate brokerage services opportunity as well as two future development opportunities:

Langston Terrace Master Planning Services in Ward 5.

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services for relocation of DCHA headquarters.

Square 739 in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood in Ward 6.

Square 768 in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood in Ward 6.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) also provided a development update on the redevelopment of their headquarters.

“Our goal each year with March Madness is to bring development to the areas in our city that need it most, and to think creatively on how to continue the development of our communities for DC residents,” said Deputy Mayor Falcicchio. “Today, we made several important announcements and shared resources that keep our communities vibrant. I look forward to even more progress in meeting our shared goals next year.”

March Madness 2021 also included the relaunch of ExportDC, the District’s first major export development program designed to support local businesses interested in expanding globally. The program’s first initiative includes the distribution of a $7,500 grant aimed at preparing local “Internationally Ready” businesses interested in participating in an upcoming virtual trade mission. The District also awarded $2.2 million in 2021 Great Streets Grants to 50 local businesses to support renovations to their storefront to attract new customers and drive profitability.

On Friday, DMPED will also host a Virtual Networking Session. This session will be an opportunity for established developers to learn about the capability of potential partners, particularly those who are certified as a Disadvantaged Business Entity (DBE) or DBE-eligible. Attendees will meet in small breakout sessions that feature burgeoning businesses and potential teaming partners.

To learn more about March Madness and the projects listed above, visit dmped.dc.gov.