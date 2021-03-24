Mayor Bowser Awards $2.2 Million In Great Streets Retail Grants

(Washington, DC) – Today, at the 2021 March Madness event, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio awarded $2.2 million in FY 2021 Great Streets Small Business Grants to 50 local small businesses. Led by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, Great Streets has grown into a multi-year program that has supported hundreds of small businesses in 13 designated commercial corridors throughout Washington, DC. The Great Streets Small Business Retail Grants are competitive capital improvement grants that award up to $50,000 to qualified small business owners.

“Local businesses are the economic and cultural foundation of the District’s growth and vibrancy,” said Mayor Bowser. “The grantees represent a diverse group of businesses, and these grants represent an investment in their continued growth and our collective recovery.”

Awardees include a wide range of local businesses, including an internationally accredited master chocolatier, an arts and culture-focused nonprofit, hair salons and barbershops, child care centers, a caterer, bookstores, bakeries, a fitness center, a music training and education nonprofit, yoga studios, an artesian jeweler, and an urban farm.

“When you invest in and support local businesses, you’re not just investing in a business, you’re investing in the people they hire and the neighborhoods they serve.” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Our local businesses have worked hard to stay open and keep people employed during this pandemic by pivoting operations and going above and beyond to keep our communities healthy. I am proud that we can continue to support them with these grants and look forward to celebrating more awardees next year.”

The Fiscal Year 2021 grantees include:

Ward 1: Axis Bar and Grill LLC dba Sudhouse, Balance Gym Columbia Heights dba F45 Columbia Heights, Colony Club LLC dba Doubles, Creative Minds Child Care, David's Stars Child Development Center, Inc., Eighth Day Faith Community dba The Potter's House, K&E Real LLC dba Mola, PAC Concepts, Inc dba Lulu's Winegarden, Past Tense LLC dba Past Tense Yoga Studio, Showtime Hair Design, LLC, Tsehay LLC dba Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant, Two Tigers Parkwood, LLC

Ward 2: Bakery 350, LLC dba Three Fifty Bakery

Ward 3: Ghost Kitchen LLC dba Ghostline, Gordon Restaurant Group Chevy Chase LLC dba Little Beast Neighborhood Restaurant, Harmonic Music Foundation Inc. dba Harmonic Music Studio, June B Sweet LLC dba Write for You Stationery & Fine Gifts, President Valet II, Rome Pizza and Subs LLC, Salon Roi Inc.

Ward 4: Catering By Benjamin Inc. t/a By Benjamin (Texas Cantina), Chef Jess, LLC dba Sauce Foods, Fusion D&Q LLC dba Hitching Post Restaurant, Getaneh Early Learning Center LLC dba Getaneh Early Learning Center, SSF LLC dba Mohmohlicious, Washingtonians Car Wash Corporation dba Mr. Gee’s Car Wash

Ward 5: 2335 LLC t/a XS Restaurant, Abaye Inc dba 7 Days Market, ACK Chocolate Industries LLC / Arcay Chocolate, Foodhini, Inc., Jonathon Wye LLC, Little Wild Things City Farm, LLC, Mallory Shelter Jewelry LLC dba SHELTER, Mecho's Dominican Kitchen of Dakota Crossing LLC dba Mecho’s Dominican Kitchen, Menomale LLC dba Menomale Pizzeria, Montello Barbershop, Quick Trip 24, LLC, Rasabel Corporation dba Sprouts Town Child Care Development Center, The Lane Hecht Warehouse LLC dba The Lane

Ward 6: Calabash LLC dba Calabash Tea & Tonic, Daruwalla LLC dba Daru, First Choice Daycare, Szechuan House LLC dba Pow Pow, Haus Yoga, LLC dba Haus Yoga Studio, Jerk At Nite, Logan-Shaw Child Care, Ouley Hair Gallery LLC dba Ouley Hair Gallery

Ward 8: Central Community Development Corporation, Paix Et Amour Nail Salon, Wonder Mart LLC t/a Wonder Mart

There are 13 Great Streets corridors located across the District that aim to transform developing commercial corridors into thriving and inviting neighborhood centers: Pennsylvania Avenue, SE; Georgia Avenue, NW; Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE; 7th Street, NW, North Capitol Street, NW & NE; Rhode Island Avenue, NE; Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE and South Capitol Street, SE; Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road, NE and SE; Bladensburg Road, NE; Connecticut Avenue, NW; U Street – 14th Street, NW – Adams Morgan; Wisconsin Avenue, NW; H Street-Bladensburg Road, NE.

Through Great Streets, more than $20 million has been awarded to over 400 small businesses creating more than 2,000 jobs. More information on Great Streets can be found at greatstreets.dc.gov.