Bowser Administration Relaunches the ExportDC Program to Support Local Business Expansion in Global Markets

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the relaunch of ExportDC, the District’s first major export development program designed to support local businesses interested in expanding globally. The program’s first initiative includes the distribution of a $7,500 fund aimed at preparing local “Internationally Ready” businesses interested in participating in an upcoming virtual trade mission.

“The District of Columbia is a global city, and ExportDC provides an opportunity to expose our small and local businesses to international markets,” said Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio. “Ninety-six percent of the world's consumers are outside of the United States, and they make up two-thirds of the world’s purchasing power. Exporting presents our businesses with the opportunity to expand, generate economic growth and stimulate job creation in the District.”

ExportDC was created to increase the number of DC small businesses that export their goods and services internationally. The program was developed to assist businesses that are new to exporting, as well as seasoned exporters seeking assistance with access to new markets. ExportDC assists local businesses through export readiness counseling, business-to-business networking opportunities, and an international program comprised of marketing activities, website development, translation services, business matching services, and trade mission participation. Since the program’s inception, ExportDC has assisted businesses to explore new opportunities in over 40 countries worldwide.

DMPED will partner with the DC Chamber of Commerce to manage ExportDC’s first round of assistance totaling $7,500. Program funding will be used to finance program activities to prepare “International Ready'' businesses interested in participating in an upcoming virtual trade mission. Individual assistance is dependent upon each business’ degree of need and international readiness.

“We are proud to partner with DMPED on this important initiative to help small business launch and grow their businesses globally,” said Angela Franco, President and CEO, DC Chamber of Commerce. “No matter what type of company you are in whether it be professional services, technology/innovation, food and retail there is a market out there for your products and services. ExportDC is the program to propel a business into the global economy.”

Eligible applicants of the ExportDC program include DC-based businesses with an active DC Basic Business License, a Certificate of Clean Hands, an international strategy or plan, and proof of valid ID. Additionally, the business must currently be operating and located in Washington, DC.

Applications close on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 5 PM ET. For more information on ExportDC and program eligibility visit dmped.dc.gov or contact [email protected] .