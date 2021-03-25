“FORGET IT” BY SPACEMAN / CHAOS & FASCINATION
MEET SPACEMAN
Spaceman is an emcee, songwriter and producer who has been involved in music for as long as he can remember. He has stated that music is one of the only things he believes in.
Music, and more specifically rapping, is the perfect vehicle for him to express himself. He shares elements of himself, that he wouldn’t normally be able to, through the cultivation of phrases, textures and rhythms.
His inspiration is drawn from the everyday spectacle around us, called human life. He told us: “When you live in a world like ours, that seems to take pleasure in undermining whatever you expect from it. The prospect of building your own cultural atmosphere becomes pretty compelling.”
His release “Forget It” from his album Fascist Utopia: Regime Change is a hard-hitting piece about accepting our reality in these days and times.
“FORGET IT”
The instrumental accompaniment to this song is like a Marrakech bazaar. Busy and fascinating. It causes the listener to stand still and pay attention as multiple layers of synth drum beats masterfully weave in and out of one another.
Spaceman’s performance is completely captivating. You want to listen to him and hear what he is saying.
His expressive rapping unfolds witty, rhymic verses of fascination such as: “set my own deadlines, surrounded by broken timelines” and “freedom of speech is something I’ve really grown accustomed to”.
This track induces feelings of chaos and disorientation which is represented perfectly in the music video he has produced. It seems Spaceman is reflecting the unease in the world around him.
But, you should decide for yourselves. Listen to this song and watch the music video right here…
Spaceman hopes to get out on road and start performing as soon as the world opens up. In the meantime, his message to all his listeners is this: “Be yourself, forget it”.
If you enjoy music from artists such as Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA, then Spaceman will fit perfectly on your playlist.
