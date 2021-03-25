Why are younger individuals getting sick with Covid-19 in Brazil?

She was alone when she passed away in a Rio de Janeiro Hospital — her mom, Maria da Penha da Silva Siqueira, thinks about that often.

“It never crossed our mind that it would happen to her,” said da Silva Siqueira. “It was too fast. This virus does not let us say goodbye.”

Da Silva, who left behind a 4-year-old son, died of Covid-19 in June of last year. At the time, hers was a slightly more unusual death.