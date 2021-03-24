Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Program Administrator for the Cancer Research Endowment Authority

Commerce is seeking a “Program Administrator” for the Cancer Research Endowment Authority as defined in the Cancer Research Endowment Act at RCW 43.348.060. Program Administrator is defined by RCW 43.348.010(16) as “a private nonprofit corporation qualified as a tax-exempt entity under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) of the federal internal revenue code, with expertise in conducting or managing research granting activities, funds, or organizations.”

Estimated Value: $1,500,000

Customer Reference Number: AHCARE-2021

Close Date: April 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

CARE Fund RFP

State Funded Services Contract

FY2020 CARE Fund Annual Report

