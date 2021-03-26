DTG RECYCLE ACQUIRES KLEENSWEEP'S COLLECTION & RECYCLING SERVICES DIVISION
A valued customer becomes an integrated company
I cannot think of a better company to acquire our collection and recycling division to ensure the legacy of my father and I is carried out in the manner that we want.”MILL CREEK, WA, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (“DTG” or “the Company”), a leading solid waste hauling and recycling company with operations concentrated in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington State, announced today the acquisition of Kleensweep Construction Services collection and recycling business division.
— Jeremy Stafford, CEO, Kleensweep
Based in Milton, WA, Kleensweep has provided collection and recycling services to the Southeast Seattle metropolitan region for over 24 years, establishing itself as a trusted business partner to numerous environmentally conscious businesses.
Kleensweep has now decided to sell its collection and recycling businesses to DTG Recycle to focus on their earthwork business. The deal became effective as of the end of the day March 25, 2021
This acquisition moves DTG Recycle into one of the Seattle metropolitan region's key growth corridors, where the company currently has a limited presence. Kleensweep's service lines and fleet assets for the collection and transportation of recyclables will allow DTG Recycle to service an entirely new set of customers.
"I am honored and excited for this acquisition and am looking forward to adding Kleensweep's staff and providing them additional opportunities for professional advancement," says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest commercial recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. Vertically integrated from the collection, transportation, processing, and manufacturing of innovative end products from recovered commodities, they strive for a zero-waste future. With over 300 employees, nearly 2,000 roll-off and recycling containers, and nine material recovery facilities, DTG Recycle offers convenient, innovative ways to recycle with the industry's best customer service. DTG Recycle is Customer Focused - Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com/
Ryan Jackman, Director of Marketing
DTG Recycle
ryan@dtgrecycle.com
