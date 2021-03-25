On today’s episode of Law & Liberty, Deputy of Special Litigation Patrick Sweeten stopped by to discuss how Texas stopped the Biden Administration’s unlawful freeze on deportations, constitutional limits on changes to immigration law, and the burden Texas taxpayers bear for the cost of illegal immigration:
