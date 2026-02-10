Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action to investigate a potentially unlawful “sharia city” development in Kaufman County.

Public reporting has noted that a U.S. subsidiary of the Dubai-based development company, SEE Holding, in connection with Kaufman Solar LLC has purchased thousands of acres near Kaufman, Texas. The proposed development has been alleged to be for the purpose of creating a “sustainable city” and it’s been noted that as many as 20,000 foreign nationals could be able to move into the new development. Many Texans are concerned that this could be an illegal development designed to be a “sharia city.”

Attorney General Paxton is committed to stopping any illegal development that violates our laws, harms Texas, and undermines our values. As part of his investigation, he has sent Requests to Examine (“RTEs”) to SEE Holding and Kaufman Solar LLC. The legal documents demand information related to the companies’ communications with local city, school, county, and state officials; the relationship between the two companies; and information regarding the development and real estate acquisition in Texas.

“There will be no ‘sharia city’ in Texas under my watch,” said Attorney General Paxton. “While you’re on American soil, you will obey America’s laws. I have launched this investigation to determine the nature of this development in Kaufman County and will be thoroughly investigating this matter for any unlawful actions.”