Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Darling Ingredients, Inc. (“Darling”) for unlawfully emitting odors and other chemicals from their factory located in Bastrop, Texas.

Darling’s Bastrop factory is causing serious and long-lasting odor nuisances in the surrounding communities. The odors have been described as smelling like dog food, cooked grease, burning feathers, boiling blood, and even death. In addition to the offensive odors, the company is likely emitting an excessive amount of Hydrogen Sulfide. Reports have also indicated that Darling has failed to maintain the proper pH levels of processing equipment as required by its permits and is failing to perform basic maintenance and record keeping activities.

“Texans should not be forced to endure offensive and harmful odors in their own communities, especially when a company is failing to comply with the standards required by law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Darling must not sacrifice the quality of life of Texas citizens for its production goals. My office will ensure that violations of Texas law are brought to an end and that the safety and livelihood of surrounding neighborhoods are protected.”

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to hold Darling accountable through significant civil penalties and court-ordered relief for violations of Texas air quality laws. This would require the company to immediately stop spreading the nuisance odors, comply with all permit and regulatory requirements, install real-time hydrogen sulfide monitoring, and implement corrective actions that are overseen by independent experts to protect public health, property, and quality of life for surrounding communities.

