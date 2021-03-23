Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,712 in the last 365 days.

2021-03-23 10:26:57.123 Scratchers Ticket Leads to $100,000 Win for St. Louis Man

2021-03-23 10:26:57.123

Story Photo

Michael Evans of St. Louis played the Missouri Lottery’s “Pac-Man®” ticket and scratched his way to the game’s highest score – a win of $100,000. 

Evans and his wife were shocked when they realized how much they had won. 

“This is fake,” his wife had teased. “I’ll believe it when I see it.” 

The top-prize win was confirmed when Evans redeemed the winning ticket – purchased at J&W Package Liquor, 3001 N. Florrisant, in St. Louis – at a regional Lottery office on March 17. The game has more than $2.3 million left in unclaimed prizes, including another $100,000 top prize. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail. 

You just read:

2021-03-23 10:26:57.123 Scratchers Ticket Leads to $100,000 Win for St. Louis Man

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.