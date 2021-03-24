Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commerce Committee – Week 11, 2021

March 24, 2021

SF 567 adds certain Iowa-licensed or Iowa-registered mortgage bankers to CH. 535B provisions. It allows non-depository lenders (a.k.a. non-banks) that originate mortgage loans, including Rocket Mortgage/Quicken Loans, to charge the same points and fees as other financial institutions. [3/22: 48-0 (Excused: Kinney, Nunn)]

