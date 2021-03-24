Human Resources Committee – Week 11, 2021

HF 301 – Childcare Workforce State Matching Grants

HF 301 establishes a child care workforce state matching grants program and fund. The fund is created under the State Treasury and will be administered by the Early Childhood Iowa State Board. The fund will provide matching state grants to communities for the child care WAGE$ Iowa Program, the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps Scholarship Program (TEACH) or other child care workforce strategies.

The is no direct appropriation in this bill, and no more than 5% of the money that could eventually be allocated may be used for administrative costs. Communities are to apply for these grants from the Early Childhood Iowa State Board. The board must adopt rules and procedures. Organizations receiving funds provide education-based salary supplements or bonuses to low-paid early education providers working with children in Iowa. The programs are intended to increase educational opportunities, increase compensation and improve retention of employees. [3/23: short form]

HF 390 – Fluoridation Disconnection Notice

HF 390 requires an owner or operator of a public water supply system to give at least 90 day’s notice prior to taking any action to permanently discontinue fluoridation in its water supply. The notice must be placed on each customer’s water bill or provided in a way that is reasonably noticeable. [3/23: short form]

HF 488 – Personally Identifiable Information

HF 488 prohibits the Auditor of State from accessing names and addresses included in the Reportable Disease Report. Also prohibits a state or local agency employee from accessing this information unless they have completed data confidentiality training. [3/23: short form]

HF 431 – Audio-Only Telemedicine

HF 431 directs the state’s health-related boards to write rules for use of audio-only telemedicine for various professions. A health-related licensing board that authorizes the use of telehealth or telemedicine will amend or adopt administrative rules to allow interactive audio-only communication. The rules will ensure that the provision of health care services through the use of interactive audio only communication is clinically appropriate and that the patient is provided the opportunity to receive such services via in-person or real-time interactive video. [3/23: short form]