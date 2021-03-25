Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Labor & Business Committee – Week 11, 2021

March 24, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Labor & Business Relations Committee, Votes 0

HF 559– Changes to apprenticeship training

HF 559 makes changes to Iowa’s Apprenticeship Program in Iowa Code 15B. The program provides for training grants awarded to apprenticeship sponsors to conduct and maintain an apprenticeship program. Current Code requires the grant amount to be based on a formula for “contact hours” and the number of apprentices. The bill changes the formula by just calculating the number of apprentices.

The bill then provides for an overall eligibility requirement for contact hours. The bill adds a new definition of contact hours: “in-person instruction received by an apprentice participating an apprenticeship program.” At least 100 contact hours per apprentice are required for each training year. The contact hours definition no longer includes online training. The bill applies to applications for financial assistance on or after July 1, 2021. [3/22: 48-0 (Excused: Kinney, Nunn)]

