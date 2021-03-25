Update: US-31/M-104 project impacting pedestrian trails in Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg

Contact:

Fast facts: - Work began this week to improve several bridges on US-31 and M-104 in Ottawa County. - Trail closures and traffic restrictions will be in effect during the spring and fall. - The pedestrian trail over the south channel of the Grand River closes this Monday.

March 24, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close the pedestrian pathway crossing the south channel of the Grand River in Grand Haven on northbound US-31 beginning Monday, March 29. The pathway is scheduled to reopen May 1.

This closure is part of a project to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Work includes deck replacement, painting, steel repairs, joint replacement, deck patching, approach work, beam repair, and substructure improvements.

Traffic restrictions will be dynamic. For updated information, visit Mi Drive, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West and sign up for news and notices.

This temporary pathway closure is considered a de minimis impact finding under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966. Provide your comments and questions to MDOT Public Involvement Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.

Signs will be provided to notify users when trails are closed. MDOT is coordinating with the local Harbor Transit to provide free rides around the closed pathway for pedestrians.

Additional trail closures will be required this fall and through 2022. Information will be provided prior to any closures. These future closures include: