Kongsberg Geospatial and Sentient Vision Systems partner to integrate Artificial Intelligence sensor analysis for Drones
Integrating autonomous detection for EO and IR video into Kongsberg Geospatial MIDAS will enhance ISR operator mission success
The combination of these industry leading solutions will enable our customers to greatly enhance real-time situational awareness, intelligence analysis and lifesaving capabilities.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, announced today that it has partnered with Sentient Vision Systems to enable real-time analysis of sensor video data from drone-based sensors, using Sentient’s Kestrel, an AI–enabled computer vision system that provides automated object detection. Kongsberg MIDAS™ (Modular ISR Data Analysis and Storage) provides a simple, powerful tool for reviewing and comparing real-time, near real-time and historical sensor data, including full-motion video (FMV). Sentient Kestrel is now integrated within MIDAS™ as a powerful analysis tool.
— Dr Paul Boxer, Managing Director of Sentient Vision Systems
This new capability will help to enhance the effectiveness of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that are deployed by search and rescue organizations, law enforcement, and military organizations for a variety of applications, including Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and search and Rescue (SAR) missions.
MIDAS allows operators to examine video data in real-time, and easily compare and cross-reference it with data collected from previous missions in the same area. MIDAS seamlessly integrates with real-time tools like Sentient Kestrel for tasks like identifying a search and rescue subject under conditions where they might easily be missed – in heavily wooded areas, in poor weather, or on choppy seas.
The Kongsberg Geospatial MIDAS system is based on technology developed for the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) project which required the storage and retrieval of vast amounts of intelligence data for later analysis by Intelligence Analysts. Kongsberg Geospatial has now packaged this functionality into a portable form factor for use by both military and civilian organizations.
Sentient’s Kestrel is an AI-enabled computer vision system that automatically detects objects in electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) video over land and maritime environments. Kestrel can detect objects down to a few pixels in size, and can dramatically increase the effectiveness of video surveillance, while reducing operator fatigue. In addition to highlighting objects in a live data feed, Kestrel provides object tracking with a visible history of movements and a predicted future path. Kestrel has been field-proven with a wide range of air platforms and has over 3,000 deployments across six continents.
“We developed MIDAS to provide a standards-based toolset to allow UAS operators to truly make effective use of video data to provide actionable intelligence”, said Ranald McGillis, president of Kongsberg Geospatial. “With the addition of Sentient’s Kestrel computer vision technology, we can extend that functionality to provide a tremendously useful near real-time capability for applications like search and rescue.”
“We are excited that our Kestrel object detection software is now part of the Kongsberg Geospatial MIDAS system”, said Dr Paul Boxer, Managing Director of Sentient Vision Systems. “The combination of these industry leading solutions will enable our customers to greatly enhance real-time situational awareness, intelligence analysis and lifesaving capabilities.”
More information about how MIDAS can enhance ISR and search and rescue capabilities for unmanned systems is available on the Kongsberg Geospatial product page for MIDAS.
ENDS ###
About Kongsberg Geospatial: Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for air traffic control and UxS and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
About Sentient: Sentient (https://sentientvision.com) develops and deploys computer vision technology with a focus on the development of automated detection software for EO/IR imagery. With over 3,000 systems deployed, Sentient’s solutions enhance the performance of EO/IR operations for many agencies and forces worldwide.
Christopher Ivey
Kongsberg Geospatial
+1 6132715501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter