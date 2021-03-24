Interstate 90 Ramps for Route 215 in Erie County to be Closed

​The Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound ramps for Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County will be closed April 1, 2021 for work at the nearby bridge site.

The closure, which is being done in connection with the I-90 reconstruction project, is expected to remain in place until the new bridge opens in late July 2021.

A detour remains in place for Route 215 traffic and is posted using Route 6N, Route 18, and Route 20.

Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

