Weekend Detour Set for Megoulas Boulevard Near Harrisburg; Contractor to reconstruct section of road at I-83

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a weekend detour is scheduled for Megoulas Boulevard at Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township near the City of Harrisburg. A contractor will reconstruct a section of the road at I-83.

Megoulas Boulevard will be closed at the interstate at approximately 9 PM Friday, March 26, and will reopen by 6 AM Monday, March 29. A signed detour will be in place using local streets.

Once this work is completed, Megoulas Boulevard will be open to two-way traffic. There currently is one-way traffic with a temporary signal at this location.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

