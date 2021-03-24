Work to Begin on the Route 2016 Rhoades Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Prime Contractor, Pugliano Construction Co., Inc., of Pittsburgh will begin work on Monday, March 29, on the first of three bridges to be replaced under this contract. Work will begin on Route 2016 (Rockdale Road) in Black Township, Somerset County.

Work on this bridge consists of the replacement of the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert. Other work to be completed consists of tree removal, minor roadway approach work, guiderail and drainage improvements.

Beginning Monday, work will take place under daylight traffic control. Then beginning on Monday, April 5, traffic for this bridge will be detoured using a 4.75-mile detour. It will follow Route 2016 (Rockdale Road), Route 3011 (Markelton School Road), T-439 (Fox Road), and back to Route 2016 (Rockdale Road). This detour will be in place until June 4.

Also included in this contract are two box culvert replacements on Route 3015 (Water Level Road). These will take place after the first bridge is completed, more details will follow.

All work on this $2 million project is expected to be completed by late-September of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101