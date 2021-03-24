Celebrate Missouri trees with MDC through Arbor Days in April

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Spring is a great time to plant trees. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages Missourians to celebrate the value of Missouri trees and forests during Arbor Days in April by planting native trees and practicing proper tree care.

This year’s Missouri Arbor Day is Friday, April 2. Missouri has been observing the state's official Arbor Day on the first Friday in April since 1886 when the General Assembly declared that day be set aside for the appreciation and planting of trees. National Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday of April, which is April 30 for 2021.

Missouri forests cover about one-third of the state and provide outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, natural beauty, jobs, timber for many wood products, and much more. Spending time in Missouri woods and forests can also provide health benefits. Exposure to nature contributes to physical well-being, reduces blood pressure and heart rate, relieves stress, and boosts energy levels. Trees also work to help our wallets, our families, our communities, our environment, and our economy. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/forest.

Get information on backyard tree care – including types of trees for urban and other landscapes, selecting the right tree for the right place, planting tips, watering and pruning info, and more -- at mdc.mo.gov/tree-health.

MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery near Licking offers residents a variety of low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, and wildlife food and cover. Orders are accepted from Nov. 1 to April 15 every year. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/seedlings.

LEARN MORE ONLINE WITH MDC AND FOREST AND WOODLAND ASSOCIATION OF MISSOURI

Join MDC, the Forest and Woodland Association of Missouri, and partners for a special online series of talks every Friday in April from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The presentations will help homeowners and other tree enthusiasts learn about trees, the roles of trees in people’s lives, and how to plant and care for them. Visit forestandwoodland.org/arbor-month for more information and to register for the following presentations:

Friday, April 2 – Missouri Arbor Day

Friday, April 9 – Finding Peace, Health and Wellness in the Outdoors

Friday, April 16 – Wood Enthusiast

Friday, April 23 – Keep Your Trees Healthy

Friday, April 30 – National Arbor Day Favorite Trees

For more information on Arbor Day and Missouri's Tree City USA communities, visit the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.