Volunteers needed to help with Bashin’ Trash community event at Cape LaCroix Creek on April 24

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Team up with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department for this year’s Bashin’ Trash litter clean-up event set for 9 a.m. on April 24 at Cape LaCroix Creek.

Advance registration is required. Participants will need to register by April 8 to receive a free lunch and t-shirt on the day of the event. All ages are welcome.

MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Naturalist Angela Pierce said tires, washing machines, and similar items have been pulled out of Cape LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau during past clean-up events. But the items have progressively gotten smaller over the years, which she said is proof “we’re making a real difference.”

“Bashin’ Trash is part of the city’s Friends of the Park Day,” Pierce said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for citizens, youth groups, and scout groups to give back to their community.”

In 2019, she said 137 volunteers picked up trash along the trail by Cape LaCroix Creek. In two hours, they collected 43 bags of trash, two tires, a shopping cart, cooler, and other miscellaneous items.

“This creek runs along a portion of our recreational trail throughout the city,” Pierce said. “It’s important to put in the effort needed to keep it as a pristine creek for our own use, and for the wildlife within the city that need it.”

Not only does this event help in beautifying Cape Girardeau, but it’s also important to the plants and animals that inhabit the creek. Removing harmful trash from streams can help keep aquatic animals safe.

Participants are to meet at 9 a.m. on April 24 at the 4-H Shelter in Arena Park to divide and conquer the area. Trash bags and gloves will be provided to volunteers. COVID-19 precautions will also be followed including social distancing and masks.

If you are having difficulty registering online, contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center by calling (573) 290-5218. Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce at Angela.Pierce@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found here.