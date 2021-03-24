MDC hosts native preorder plant sale at Runge Nature Center March 27

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites gardeners and landscapers of all skill levels to place preorders for this year’s native plant sale at Runge Conservation Nature Center. MDC and the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native! program will host the annual event on March 27, 10 a.m.–noon at Runge Nature Center, 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City. All sales are preorder-only, and no additional plants will be available at the pick-up event.

Vendors offer hardy trees, shrubs, and flowers native to Missouri, as well as information about the benefits of planting native species.

“Using native plants in your landscaping is a simple way to beautify your property while benefiting many pollinators, butterflies, songbirds, and other beneficial wildlife,” said MDC Naturalist Austin Lambert. “Not only are native plants easy to take care of, but there is a native tree, shrub, vine or other plant that is perfect for every situation.”

The native plant sale provides an opportunity to support local businesses and conservation partnerships while beautifying home landscapes and benefitting natural ecosystems for years to come.

Native plant and garden product vendors will include Missouri Wildflowers Nursery, Gaylena’s Garden, SunRise Gardens, City Roots Nursery, and Ozark Soul Native Plants & Landscaping. For more information about this plant sale, including links to place preorders with vendors, visit grownative.org/event/jefferson-city-native-plant-sale/, or call Runge Nature Center at (573) 526-5544. Find more information about MDC’s Runge Nature Center at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-conservation-nature-center.