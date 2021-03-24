A New Champion for Inclusion Steps into the Spotlight
Matthew Walzer Takes Center Stage on National Cerebral Palsy Awareness DayOWOSSO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do LeBron James and Drew Barrymore have in common? They were both inspired, as are millions of others, by Matthew Walzer. For Matthew, who lives with cerebral palsy, what started as a letter to Nike with a request for shoes that he could put on by himself has become a movement for equality for all who have disabilities.
Matthew’s work which started with that letter that resulted in a 3-year collaboration with Nike that resulted in the Nike FlyEase, a line of ease of entry footwear for those who struggle with putting on their shoes which benefits the millions who belong to the largest minority group -- people with disabilities.
In July of 2015, LeBron shared the following: “Matthew inspired us at Nike to be able to bring something special that will not only be for himself but also for the masses. The shoe and the inspiration he gave us is going to go way beyond Nike, Matthew and myself. I am very honored and blessed that my shoe is part of the whole process. This is an unbelievable story, and Nike has done a great job of being able to create something that’s so incredible and will last a lifetime.”
When Matthew appeared as a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show, Drew proudly made the announcement that the Cerebral Palsy Foundation would be honoring him with a 2021 National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day Award.
Matthew’s work now continues with Awareness Ties, as he takes the reins as host and the Official Ambassador for “Disability Awareness” on a conversation for equality and inclusion across a multimedia platform including AwareNow Magazine, Podcast, Talk Show and Docuseries: www.awarenessties.us/matthew-walzer
“I truly consider my cerebral palsy to be my greatest gift,” Matthew explains as he attributes his drive and dedication to his disability. "...Awareness Ties brings the most important issues, causes and perspectives into focus so that we can make progress towards a more inclusive society. I am honored to be chosen as an ambassador for people with disabilities for Awareness Ties and am excited to break down barriers together."
In addition to hosting public discussions on living with a disability, as an advocate for accessibility and equality, Matthew is also available to speak at events and consult with organizations interested in innovating for inclusion. His work with Nike and Tommy Hilfiger are just the beginning of this quest in working with brands to bring accessibility for all.
Awareness Ties™ (www.awarenessties.us) is the ‘Official Symbol of Support for Causes’. Our mission is to support social change by elevating awareness and providing sustainable resources for positive social impact. Through our magazine, events, and campaigns we raise awareness for causes and support for nonprofits. To learn more, contact Co-Founder Allié McGuire (allie@awarenessties.us).
