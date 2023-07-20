AwareNow Music Launches with AGT All-Star, Caly Bevier, in Owosso, MI
AwareNow Music launches with Simon Cowell's first gold buzzer winner, Caly BevierOWOSSO, MI, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 18, AwareNow Music will launch with its inaugural event starring America’s Got Talent All-Star, Caly Bevier, in an exclusive one night performance at the historic Lebowsky Theatre in Owosso, MI.
After overcoming stage 3 ovarian cancer at the age of 16, Caly Bevier, went on to pursue her dreams as a singer and songwriter performing on America’s Got Talent, obtaining Simon Cowell’s very first gold buzzer. Moving from the midwest to LA to build her career as an recording artist, Caly was invited back on the AGT stage as an All-Star where she performed her original song, ‘Head Held High’, that left millions of viewers in awe.
From producing original songs in the studio to performing on stages and in stadiums across the country, Caly will now fly from LA to Owosso, MI, for a special one night performance to unveil AwareNow Music, a platform that uses artistry to raise awareness. “While we serve a global audience with AwareNow Magazine and Podcast, we are proud to serve our local community with this event that is only just the beginning,” says Jack McGuire, Co-Founder of AwareNow Media.
In this live acoustic concert and storytelling event, entitled ‘Head Held High’, Caly’s original songs and personal stories will intimately address overcoming adversity and embracing our diversity. As a member of the LGBTQ community and a cancer survivor, Caly’s lived experiences will be spoken and sung, empowering us all to hold our heads high. When asked why music was so important to her, Caly responded, “We all need an escape and mine is music. When the world seems like it’s spinning out of control, I pick up my pen and create my own peace. Now, I’m blessed to be able to share it.”
This inaugural AwareNow Music event will be filmed and produced as part of the ‘Head Held High’ documentary that will be submitted to film festivals in 2024, in alignment with AwareNow Media’s mission to raise awareness for causes one story at a time.
Supported by the community, for the community, ‘Head Held High’ is made possible with its Official Partner, Round Midnight Records, and its Official Sponsors including Memorial Healthcare, Boxed Water, Rivals Taphouse and Artists For Trauma, Main Beverage and Korner Pub. Dakota Woodworth, Founder of Round Midnight Records shared, “Music is important to the community because it is ingrained... It’s part of every community, and it’s one of the most potent forms of storytelling that I know. I’m super proud and super stoked to be working with AwareNow Music to bring Caly Bevier to Owosso.”
Proceeds from the event and film will go to support the Shiawassee YMCA, Owosso Pride and Lansing Pride. This is a community project that will support our community on a number of levels. “Music is a way for youth to connect to themselves and other people. I think it’s important that they learn the power that music can have in their life... I think it’s important that we expose our youth to a variety of different types of music and help them learn that its part of the social fabric of our country. If as a community we can have those shared musical moments, it’s something we can look on together and it becomes almost a part of a shared history here,” said Laura Archer, Executive Director of the Shiawassee YMCA. “We’re really excited to have AwareNow Music in our community. We’re looking forward to seeing Caly on August 18th at the Lebowsky. It’s going to be a great kick off to hopefully a series of really fun events that will bring our community together.”
To attend ‘Head Held High’ on August 18th at the Lebowsky Theatre in Owosso, MI. The show begins at 8:30pm, followed by an after party there at the Lebowsky Studio sponsored by Rivals Taphouse where a champagne toast will be provided. Get tickets here: https://www.awarenessties.us/head-held-high.html
