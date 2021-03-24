Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI-drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21A500889

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

 

STATION: Derby                  

 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ 1902 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5, Derby

 

VIOLATION: DUI-drug

 

 

ACCUSED: John Corsano                                              

 

AGE: 35

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a male passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of the United States Postal Service located in the Town of Derby. Troopers responded to further investigate. Through investigation it was determined Corsano was in physical control of the vehicle while being impaired and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-drug. Corsano was processed for the offense and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000 hours           

 

COURT: Orleans

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A     

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

