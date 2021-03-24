Derby Barracks/ DUI-drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ 1902 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5, Derby
VIOLATION: DUI-drug
ACCUSED: John Corsano
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a male passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of the United States Postal Service located in the Town of Derby. Troopers responded to further investigate. Through investigation it was determined Corsano was in physical control of the vehicle while being impaired and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-drug. Corsano was processed for the offense and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.