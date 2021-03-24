Derby Barracks/ DUI-drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2021 @ 1902 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5, Derby

VIOLATION: DUI-drug

ACCUSED: John Corsano

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a male passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of the United States Postal Service located in the Town of Derby. Troopers responded to further investigate. Through investigation it was determined Corsano was in physical control of the vehicle while being impaired and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-drug. Corsano was processed for the offense and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.