Attorney General Josh Stein will not Oppose Atrium/Wake Forest Deal

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today notified Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health that he will not oppose their business combination. He released the following statement:

“I will not take action against this deal at this time. My office conducted a thorough review into the potential antitrust and charitable corporation law implications. We did not find reasons to intervene, but my office will continue to monitor how this transaction affects competition in the North Carolina market.

“Right now, Charlotte is the only major city in America without a medical school. This deal marks an important step forward in helping to train and prepare the next generation of physicians, many of whom will stay and practice in our state. If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we need smart, dedicated, and well-trained medical professionals to provide health care. I am pleased that this important education will happen in Charlotte.”

