Lonseal® Fitness Flooring added a new color to Lonwood® Performa

Lonseal® Fitness Flooring added a new color in Lonwood® Performa: Honey Vanilla

The most dedicated and intense athletes in the world require top-of-the-line equipment to stand up to the intensity of their training. That includes having high-quality flooring.”
— Lace Greene-Cordts, Marketing Manager
CARSON, CA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In promoting health and wellness, Lonseal is pleased to announce a new color for Lonwood® Performa fitness flooring: HONEY VANILLA (W558).

LONWOOD® PERFORMA was engineered to perform in explosive and intense fitness environments, especially Hot Yoga. Lonwood Performa is a high-quality resilient sheet flooring with shock absorption qualities to help relieve some of the pressures exerted from physical activities. It features an anti-fatigue, cushioned-step, closed-cell foam-backing that is designed especially for high-impact activities.

Lonseal has a reputation for having the most trusted resilient sheet flooring. Trust is a critical component of peak performance. Just like athletes and fitness-minded individuals, Lonseal continually focuses to build and maintain your trust in their brand.

About Lonseal:
Celebrating over 49 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fit commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.

Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


